156th Wing Holiday Event

A local band performs for U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the 2025 PRANG holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2025. The event was held during the December regularly scheduled drill where participants gathered for an afternoon of music, traditional food and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)