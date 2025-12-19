A local band performs for U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the 2025 PRANG holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2025. The event was held during the December regularly scheduled drill where participants gathered for an afternoon of music, traditional food and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9453904
|VIRIN:
|230205-F-QU148-5121
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
This work, 156th Wing Holiday Event [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.