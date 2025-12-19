(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Navy Football Game 2025 [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Navy Football Game 2025

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Soldier with the Westpoint Band practicing before the Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2025. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:11
    Photo ID: 9453683
    VIRIN: 251213-A-MH031-1002
    Resolution: 2474x3464
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Football Game 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025
    Army Navy Football Game 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyvsNavy2025, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Westpoint, Naval Academy, football, AATW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery