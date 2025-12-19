Army Navy Football Game 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Donald J. Trump (left) and U.S. Army Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland (right), the 61st Superintendent of U.S. Military Academy at West Point, on the field during the Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2025. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)