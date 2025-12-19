Army Navy Football Game 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Powers, 27th Command Sgt. Maj. of U.S. Corps of Cadets, Commandant’s Staff, Brigade Tactical Department, inspects Cadets as they march off the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2025. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)