    Yokota Cookie Crunch 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Yokota Cookie Crunch 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Bags of cookies sit on the floor in front of the door during the annual “Cookie Crunch” event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The Yokota community developed this tradition to lift spirits of base Airmen experiencing the holidays away from home by providing baked cookies during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 9452908
    VIRIN: 251216-F-YL411-1231
    Resolution: 4203x3362
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Cookie Crunch 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday
    christmas
    Yokota AB
    cookie drive
    Cookie Crunch
    Yokota Spouse Club

