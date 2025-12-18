Yokota Cookie Crunch 2025

A Yokota community member fills bags with cookies during the annual “Cookie Crunch” event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The event is designed to spread holiday cheer to the U.S. Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense members during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carissa McSwain)
