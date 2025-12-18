U.S. Air Force Maj. Mitchell Przybocki, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers cookies to Airmen living in the dorms during the annual “Cookie Crunch” event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The Yokota community developed this tradition to lift spirits of base Airmen experiencing the holidays away from home by providing baked cookies during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 20:18
|Photo ID:
|9452906
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-YL411-1144
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Cookie Crunch 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.