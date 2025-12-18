Yokota Cookie Crunch 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mitchell Przybocki, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers cookies to Airmen living in the dorms during the annual “Cookie Crunch” event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The Yokota community developed this tradition to lift spirits of base Airmen experiencing the holidays away from home by providing baked cookies during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)