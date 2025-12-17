AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency Commander, and Burke Baker, AFPAA executive director, observe a demonstration by Tech Sgt. James Thomas, 4th Combat Camera Squadron, Combat Camera craftsman during Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Green Goblin trains Combat Camera airmen to embed with units, often in high-risk situations, and record crucial details like enemy equipment, battlefield conditions, or humanitarian impacts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)