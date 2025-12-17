AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency Commander, watches Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos process imagery during Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Rapid imagery processing is crucial for shaping the information environment in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)