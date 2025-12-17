(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025

    AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency Commander, watches Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos process imagery during Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Rapid imagery processing is crucial for shaping the information environment in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 9452479
    VIRIN: 251210-F-CQ122-1243
    Resolution: 4745x2757
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Green Goblin
    Green Goblin 2025

