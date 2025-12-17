U.S. Air Force Col. William Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency Commander, watches Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos process imagery during Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Rapid imagery processing is crucial for shaping the information environment in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
This work, AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.