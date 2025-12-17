AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency Commander, watches Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos process imagery during Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Green Goblin tests 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron airmen on the low-light, no-light capabilities in austere or hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)