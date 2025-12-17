AFPAA visits Green Goblin 2025

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. James Thomas, 4th Combat Camera Squadron, Combat Camera craftsman, briefs Col. William Powell on sensitive site exploitation training during Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Sensitive site exploitation turns physical evidence and data from captured enemy locations into actionable intelligence supporting prosecutions, future operations, and force protection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9452488
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-CQ122-1326
|Resolution:
|4995x3580
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
