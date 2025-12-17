628th Air Base Wing leadership visit during Green Goblin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, briefs 628th Air Base Wing leadership on the Hawkeye four satellite at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. The Hawkeye four provides high-throughput, low-latency satellite communication in a compact, mobile package, enabling real-time situational awareness, secure command & control, and faster decision-making in fast-moving beyond-the-line-of-sight scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)