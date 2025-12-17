(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    628th Air Base Wing leadership visit during Green Goblin 2025 [Image 3 of 4]

    628th Air Base Wing leadership visit during Green Goblin 2025

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, briefs 628th Air Base Wing leadership on the Hawkeye four satellite at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, briefs 628th Air Base Wing leadership on the Hawkeye four satellite at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. The Hawkeye four is a “light” system designed for quick setup and mobility, perfect for deploying with forward-deployed forces or in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9452450
    VIRIN: 251209-F-CQ122-1108
    Resolution: 5241x3461
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Green Goblin
    Green Goblin 2025

