U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, briefs 628th Air Base Wing leadership on the Hawkeye four satellite at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, briefs 628th Air Base Wing leadership on the Hawkeye four satellite at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. The Hawkeye four is a “light” system designed for quick setup and mobility, perfect for deploying with forward-deployed forces or in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9452450
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-CQ122-1108
|Resolution:
|5241x3461
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th Air Base Wing leadership visit during Green Goblin 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.