U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, demonstrates Combat Camera communications equipment during a brief for 628th Air Base Wing leadership on Combat Cameras communications capabilities at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. Communications troops at the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons manage the secure transmission of high-quality images and videos from austere, hostile environments back to strategic leaders, enabling informed decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
This work, 628th Air Base Wing leadership visit during Green Goblin 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.