628th Air Base Wing leadership visit during Green Goblin 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, briefs 628th Air Base Wing leadership on Combat Cameras communications capabilities and equipment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. The 1st and 4th Combat Camera squadrons possess unique communications capabilities that enable rapid imagery transmission worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9452442
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-CQ122-1043
|Resolution:
|5299x3286
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
