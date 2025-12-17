“Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The new M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System from Charlie Battery 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment is staged in preparation for the inaugural rocket live fire of the new system at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025. Charlie Battery 1-38 FA was the first battery to employ the new systems on the Korean Peninsula, enforcing the unit’s ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)