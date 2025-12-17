From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Han, battalion commander, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade (210 FA) and U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, brigade commander, 210 FA, discuss live fire operations prior to the inaugural M270A2 rocket live fire at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025. Charlie Battery 1-38 FA was the first battery to employ the new systems on the Korean Peninsula, enforcing the unit’s ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9452230
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-ZF147-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea
No keywords found.