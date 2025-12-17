(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea [Image 4 of 5]

    “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Han, battalion commander, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade (210 FA) and U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, brigade commander, 210 FA, discuss live fire operations prior to the inaugural M270A2 rocket live fire at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025. Charlie Battery 1-38 FA was the first battery to employ the new systems on the Korean Peninsula, enforcing the unit’s ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    This work, “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

