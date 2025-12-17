“Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

Photo By Sgt. Ashton Smith | Charlie Battery 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment fires a rocket from the new M270A2 Multi...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ashton Smith | Charlie Battery 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment fires a rocket from the new M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System, becoming the first unit to utilize the new equipment in a live fire setting on the Korean Peninsula at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025. This live fire enforces the unit’s ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – December 11, 2025 Charlie Battery, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade became the first unit to live fire the new M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) on the Korean Peninsula. The exercise highlighted Charlie Battery’s readiness and reinforced the unit's ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Han, battalion commander, 1-38 FA, was present for the live fire exercise. “To be able to [be the first battalion to shoot the new launcher systems] in Korea sends a strong signal of how the U.S. Army is continuing to modernize, continuing to transform, with more modern up-to-date capabilities in technology,” said Han. “It also tells our allies, the ROK Army, that as they’re modernizing their long range precision shooter platforms … we’re right there side by side with them going through the same type of transformation to say that ‘we’re all in this together.’” Since taking command in June 2025, this was the first live fire they have conducted under Han’s leadership. Although it was their first live fire, Han had little to no worries about how his soldiers could perform. “I don't think I had a lot of anticipation before because I knew the level of robust table five certifications that we had done and all the train up that we've done with our master gunner that was done to a really high standard,” said Han. Leading up to the live fire event, Charlie Battery was in the field conducting platoon training exercises. Although they had just completed training, Soldiers were eager for the opportunity to be among the first to employ the new equipment. “Being able to get out there, conduct rehearsals, conduct a live fire, very proficiently within a short, condensed amount of time that we had speaks a lot to Charlie battery, their team and all the preparation that they've done up to this point,” said Han. “And also to be able to get after shooting the missions via high frequency, HF, because we know the terrain that we have out here in Korea, we know how critical HF will be to be able to enable those fires. So that goes a lot to say, just the preparation that Charlie Battery had done. I’m so extremely proud of them.” U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Walters, battery commander, Charlie Battery, 1-38 FA, 210 FA, said his soldiers were excited for the opportunity to conduct a live fire. Being the first unit to conduct live fires with the new equipment further amplified his confidence in his soldiers and his leaders he has put in place to conduct these missions. Following the conclusion of the live fire, Charlie Battery was able to qualify nine crews in a five-hour window. After having such a successful live fire, Walters had just one thing to say to his soldiers. “Thank you for taking care of yourself, your equipment and each other in the mission,” said Walters. “As long as we are taking care of ourselves, each other and our equipment, the mission will take care of itself.” -30-