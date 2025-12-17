Charlie Battery 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment fires a rocket from the new M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System, becoming the first unit to utilize the new equipment in a live fire setting on the Korean Peninsula at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025. This live fire enforces the unit’s ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
“Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea
