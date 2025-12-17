(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Steel Rain" on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

    “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Charlie Battery 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment fires a rocket from the new M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System, becoming the first unit to utilize the new equipment in a live fire setting on the Korean Peninsula at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025. This live fire enforces the unit’s ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9452210
    VIRIN: 251211-A-ZF147-1011
    Resolution: 4096x2160
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Steel Rain" on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    “Steel Rain” on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea

