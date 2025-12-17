1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss

Maj. Seth St. John administers the oath of office to U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Peter Sandri during a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 26. Sandri was promoted to first lieutenant as family members and fellow Soldiers observed the ceremony.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
