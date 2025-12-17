U.S. Army 1st Lt. Peter Sandri addresses attendees during his promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 26. Sandri was promoted from second lieutenant to first lieutenant in recognition of his service and professional development.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9452117
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-HH664-1175
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS