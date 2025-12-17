1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Seth St. John presents U.S. Army 1st Lt. Peter Sandri with his promotion certificate during a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 26. The ceremony marked Sandri’s promotion from second lieutenant to first lieutenant.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)