Maj. Seth St. John presents U.S. Army 1st Lt. Peter Sandri with his promotion certificate during a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 26. The ceremony marked Sandri’s promotion from second lieutenant to first lieutenant.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9452139
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-HH664-4424
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.