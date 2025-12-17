(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Peter Sandri stands at attention as his mother pins on his new rank during a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 26. Sandri was promoted from second lieutenant to first lieutenant.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9452120
    VIRIN: 241127-A-HH664-1775
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss
    1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss
    1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss
    1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery