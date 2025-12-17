U.S. Army 1st Lt. Peter Sandri stands at attention as his mother pins on his new rank during a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 26. Sandri was promoted from second lieutenant to first lieutenant.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9452120
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-HH664-1775
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Peter Sandri Promoted at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.