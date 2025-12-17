Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments

251031-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 31, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Chief Hospital Corpsman Andrew Quigley, assigned to NMRTC New England, during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 31, 2025. HMC Quigley has served in the Navy for 14 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9450766
|VIRIN:
|251031-N-OV429-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
