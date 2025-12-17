(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251031-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 31, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Chief Hospital Corpsman Andrew Quigley, assigned to NMRTC New England, during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 31, 2025. HMC Quigley has served in the Navy for 14 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9450766
    VIRIN: 251031-N-OV429-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

