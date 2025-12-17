Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251023-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 23, 2025) Capt. Helen Cann presents a certificate of reenlistment to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Benjamin Bimpong, both assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 23, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)