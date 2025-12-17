251023-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 23, 2025) Capt. Helen Cann presents a certificate of reenlistment to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Benjamin Bimpong, both assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 23, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9450764
|VIRIN:
|251023-N-OV429-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.