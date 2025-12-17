Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251027-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 27, 2025) Lt. Anthony Kennedy, assigned to Surface Warfare Schools Command, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Montoya, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)