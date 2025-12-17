(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251027-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 27, 2025) Lt. Anthony Kennedy, assigned to Surface Warfare Schools Command, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Montoya, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9450765
    VIRIN: 251027-N-OV429-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

