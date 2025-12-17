251027-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 27, 2025) Lt. Anthony Kennedy, assigned to Surface Warfare Schools Command, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Montoya, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, during his reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Oct. 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9450765
|VIRIN:
|251027-N-OV429-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England October Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.