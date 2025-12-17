JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with Southwestern Air Defense Forces pose for a photo on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. Leadership from 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force from Southwestern Air Defense Forces tours Marine Air Control Group 18 to strengthen alliances and gain a better understanding of each other’s defense equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edison Lobos)