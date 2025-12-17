JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with Southwestern Air Defense Forces pose for a photo on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. Leadership from 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force from Southwestern Air Defense Forces tours Marine Air Control Group 18 to strengthen alliances and gain a better understanding of each other’s defense equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edison Lobos)
|12.17.2025
|12.18.2025 01:56
|9450427
|251217-M-DG788-1021
|8192x5464
|14.41 MB
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
