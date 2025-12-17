JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Major General Kosei Sugitani, the commanding officer of Southwestern Air Defense Forces, tours an AN/TPS-80 Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar system at Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. Leadership from 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Air Defense Forces tours Marine Air Control Group 18 to strengthen alliances and gain a better understanding of each other’s defense equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Edison Lobos)