(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Justin Sanders, right, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a utility-light tactical vehicle-high power (ULTV-HP) to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Major General Kosei Sugitani, the Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. The ULTV-HP was designed to mobilize communication systems providing light weight and mobile network support for forward-deployment environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Edison Lobos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 01:56
    Photo ID: 9450424
    VIRIN: 251217-M-DG788-1284
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations
    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations
    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations
    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations
    JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MACG-18
    SWADF
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery