JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander tours MACG-18 operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Justin Sanders, right, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a utility-light tactical vehicle-high power (ULTV-HP) to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Major General Kosei Sugitani, the Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. The ULTV-HP was designed to mobilize communication systems providing light weight and mobile network support for forward-deployment environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Edison Lobos)