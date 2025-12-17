Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command sergeant major, speaks with Mayor Park, Hyeon-deok, Dongducheon City mayor, during the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Thornton on Camp Casey, Dec. 18, 2025. The AOR ceremony marks the beginning of his tenure as the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison, formally marking his acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the position. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9450414
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-BW769-6253
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.