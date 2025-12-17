(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, speaks during the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton on Camp Casey, Dec. 18, 2025. The AOR ceremony marks the beginning of his tenure as the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison, formally marking his acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the position. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)

