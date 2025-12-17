(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command sergeant major, greets U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, 2nd Infantry Division commander, during the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Thornton on Camp Casey, Dec. 18, 2025. The AOR ceremony marks the beginning of his tenure as the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison, formally marking his acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the position. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 01:04
    Photo ID: 9450412
    VIRIN: 251218-A-BW769-2461
    Resolution: 5459x3648
    Size: 14.17 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

