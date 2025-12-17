Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command sergeant major, speaks during the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Thornton on Camp Casey, Dec. 18, 2025. The AOR ceremony marks the beginning of his tenure as the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison, formally marking his acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the position. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)