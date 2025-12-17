Date Taken: 12.17.2025 Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:43 Photo ID: 9448880 VIRIN: 251217-A-GY890-1002 Resolution: 414x621 Size: 83.41 KB Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.