Spc. James Drake (right), mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires an 81 mm mortar round, November 7, 2016 at Fort Stewart, Ga. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
This work, The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare
