The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare

Pfc. Branden Maurin, indirect fire infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries about 100 pounds gear up the draw of two hills during the first of a three-day Mortar Training and Evaluation Program, Aug. 19, 2014. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)