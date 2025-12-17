Pfc. Branden Maurin, indirect fire infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries about 100 pounds gear up the draw of two hills during the first of a three-day Mortar Training and Evaluation Program, Aug. 19, 2014. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9448876
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|467x311
|Size:
|69.02 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare
No keywords found.