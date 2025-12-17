The Evolution of Mortar Capabilities: How Enhancing 81mm Mortars is Shaping Modern Warfare

Photo By Eric Kowal | Pfc. Branden Maurin, indirect fire infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | Pfc. Branden Maurin, indirect fire infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries about 100 pounds gear up the draw of two hills during the first of a three-day Mortar Training and Evaluation Program, Aug. 19, 2014. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Engineers at Picatinny Arsenal's U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, are working to develop an enhanced 81mm mortar (E81) high-explosive (HE) mortar cartridge. This new cartridge is looking to significantly increase the maximum range and lethality of 81 mm mortar systems while retaining the hallmark portability of 81 mm mortar systems.



The overarching objective of the E81effort is to provide 120mm mortar-like range and lethality in an 81mm cartridge. E81 is the first initiative under the Enhanced Range and Lethality Mortar Systems (ERLMS) program that will modernize mortars at DEVCOM.



The Armaments Center’s E81 cartridge effort is part of a larger initiative to develop and field a new enhanced 81mm system of systems. Led by the Project Manager Combat Ammunition Systems (PM CAS), the Infantry Battalion Mortar System (IBMS) is developing a new weapon and leveraging mature fire control and mobility systems to significantly increase the survivability and lethality of 81mm mortars on the modern battlefield.



IBMS will address a number of necessary capability improvements and significantly increases the performance of 81mm mortars. Robert Lucas, Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) Capability Developer at the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Ft. Benning is looking for E81 to “mitigate the counter-battery threat by increasing battlefield mobility, providing a more survivable Battalion mortar system.”



“This system will give commanders more flexibility to maneuver with more timely, lethal, and accurate indirect fires,” Lucas said.



While the objectives for the E81 cartridge are ambitious, the DEVCOM engineers are approaching development as more evolutionary than revolutionary. To keep the technical risk as low as possible and potential to transition to the Project Manager, engineers are leveraging as many mature components as possible.



The cartridge plans to use the M734A1 Multi-Option for Mortars (MOFM) fuzes, fielded energetics for the main fill and the warhead liner technology initially developed under M824A1 cartridge to increase lethality. This strategy allows the team to rapidly burn down risk and focus investment on critical but less mature technologies as well as cartridge integration. When asked about how the team is quickly increasing maturity and decreasing risk, Matt Manzione, Armaments Center project officer said “Leveraging the in-house modeling, simulation, and laboratory capabilities at Armaments Center, the ERLMS team is able to rapidly evaluate and refine multiple designs, reducing the development time. This allows us to reduce iterations of fabrication and testing, expediting the transition to a program of record.”



The E81 team was also extremely proactive to coordinate with industry partners and involve them in the design process early. Leveraging Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) and other transactional authorities (OTAs), the team is planning to award a number of contracts to have industry experts complement the government team. Having industry involvement from the onset gives the DEVCOM team confidence that the E81 design is not only effective and producible, but able to be integrated into a robust industrial base that is able to produce cartridges in large quantities.



The E81 effort at DEVCOM, when integrated with IBMS, presents a significant growth in capability for mortar systems. E81 is expected to play a significant role in mortar formations and how they are utilized in combat in the future. It also provides a modern mortar architecture that opens significant opportunities, both within the 81mm and even 120mm form factor.



When asked about the significance of the E81 effort, Ryan Gorman, Senior Scientific Technical Manager for Indirect Fires commented “The E81 program was one of the first briefings I took when I got my position. I immediately realized the potential of this system. Not just for the impact it would have on 81mm mortars, but how E81 could enable improvements in other systems. It’s a very exciting time in the mortar space.”