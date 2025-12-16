Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Emanuel Martinez, a data systems administrator with III Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, volunteers as a patient during a blood transfusion class at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. The Valkyrie program is a five-day course that trains Marines and sailors for emergency field blood transfusions, a skill that enables corpsmen to provide life-saving blood on the battlefield from pre-screened donors, known as "walking blood banks." Martinez is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)