Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Beard, with Headquarters Company, 3d Marine Division, adjusts an intravenous line during a blood transfusion class at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. The Valkyrie program is a five-day course that trains Marines and sailors for emergency field blood transfusions, a skill that enables corpsmen to provide life-saving blood on the battlefield from pre-screened donors, known as "walking blood banks." Beard is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)