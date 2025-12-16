(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program

    Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Beard, with Headquarters Company, 3d Marine Division, adjusts an intravenous line during a blood transfusion class at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. The Valkyrie program is a five-day course that trains Marines and sailors for emergency field blood transfusions, a skill that enables corpsmen to provide life-saving blood on the battlefield from pre-screened donors, known as "walking blood banks." Beard is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 02:03
    Photo ID: 9447513
    VIRIN: 251203-M-AJ819-1012
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF
    Trauma medicine
    III EOTG
    Medic
    Sailor

