Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carl Steele, with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, removes an intravenous line after a blood transfusion, under the instruction of Hospital Corpsman Kevin Nguyen during a blood transfusion class at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. The Valkyrie program is a five-day course that trains Marines and sailors for emergency field blood transfusions. This skill enables corpsmen to provide life-saving blood on the battlefield from pre-screened donors, known as "walking blood banks." Nguyen is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)