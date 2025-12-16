Navy Hospital Corpsman, train in Valkyrie Emergency Blood Transfusion Program

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jimmy Lopez, a combat engineer with the 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, adjusts an intravenous line during a blood transfusion class at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. The Valkyrie program is a five-day course that trains Marines and sailors for emergency field blood transfusions, a skill that enables corpsmen to provide life-saving blood on the battlefield from pre-screened donors, known as "walking blood banks." Lopez is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
This photo was altered for privacy concerns by blurring out personally identifiable information.
