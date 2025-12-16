(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Goodfellow’s Newest ALS Graduates: Class 26-A [Image 9 of 9]

    Goodfellow’s Newest ALS Graduates: Class 26-A

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, stands with Airmen Leadership School graduates and instructors for a group photo at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. Class 26-A graduated from the five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:42
    Photo ID: 9446324
    VIRIN: 251211-F-SV960-1173
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow’s Newest ALS Graduates: Class 26-A [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ALS
    leadership
    graduation
    professional development

