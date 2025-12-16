Goodfellow’s Newest ALS Graduates: Class 26-A

The 17th Training Wing celebrated Airman Leadership School Class 26-A’s graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Dec. 11.

ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory responsibilities through instruction in leadership, followership, and communication skills.

“ALS exists for one purpose. To prepare airmen to be professional warfighters who can supervise, who can lead and who can train teams and support the employment of air power,” Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander. “Graduating from ALS is a significant milestone for any airman's career. It marks the moment when the Air Force entrusts you with our most valuable assets, our airmen.”

This milestone marks a significant time in an airman's career. They gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

Congratulations to our newest graduates!

Class 26A Graduates SrA Peter Berlin, 17th Communications Squadron SrA Brendon Bruhn, 17th Communications Squadron SrA Susan Crockett, 17th Training Support Squadron SrA Jared DeArman, 17th Security Force Squadron SrA Evelyn D'Errico, 17th Wing Staff Agencies SrA Alexis Flores, Goodfellow Medical Group SrA Yvonna Herrera, Goodfellow Medical Group SrA Devin Holloway, 17th Communications Squadron SrA Harry Huang, 17th Communications Squadron SrA Hunter Jacobson, 17th Communications Squadron SrA Maria Kennedy, 17th Comptroller Squadron SrA Kaden Joseph Lizama, 17th Communications Squadron SrA Coleen Resto, 17th Security Forces Squadron SrA Dominic Vargas, 17th Communications Squadron