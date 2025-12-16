Goodfellow’s Newest ALS Graduates: Class 26-A

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen Leadership School graduates are recognized during their graduation ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory responsibilities through instruction in leadership, followership, and communication skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)