Goodfellow’s Newest ALS Graduates: Class 26-A

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen Leadership School graduates are congratulated by service members, family, and friends at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. ALS is a five-week course that helps prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory responsibilities and understand how they will contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)