XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities

U.S. Army and industry leaders talk during the XVIII Airborne Corps industry day at the Oak Groves Training Facility in Hoffman, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025. The engagement enables senior leaders to directly assess innovative concepts and technologies that support rapid modernization and future battlefield requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. PS Bailey Whilden)