XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities

Jordan Zumwalt, Drone Rounds, holds a target during the XVIII Airborne Corps industry day at the Oak Groves Training Facility in Hoffman, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025. The industry day provides a collaborative environment for defense companies to demonstrate production-ready capabilities aligned with the Army’s modernization and transformation in contact efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. PS Bailey Whilden)
