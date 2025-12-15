(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities

    XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. PS Bailey Whilden 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Connor Schnepf, co-owner, Drone Rounds, briefs during the XVIII Airborne Corps industry day at the Oak Groves Training Facility in Hoffman, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025. The event connects Army leaders with industry partners to evaluate emerging technologies and accelerate solutions that enhance readiness and operational advantage across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. PS Bailey Whilden)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025
    Photo ID: 9446089
    VIRIN: 251201-A-HR659-1080
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 344.01 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT PS Bailey Whilden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

