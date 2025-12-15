XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An industry partner holds an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) during the XVIII Airborne Corps industry day at the Oak Groves Training Facility in Hoffman, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025. The event provides Army leaders an opportunity to engage directly with industry to evaluate UAS capabilities that support modernization, rapid adaptation, and operational effectiveness across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. PS Bailey Whilden)