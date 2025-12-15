An industry partner holds an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) during the XVIII Airborne Corps industry day at the Oak Groves Training Facility in Hoffman, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025. The event provides Army leaders an opportunity to engage directly with industry to evaluate UAS capabilities that support modernization, rapid adaptation, and operational effectiveness across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. PS Bailey Whilden)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 14:33
|Photo ID:
|9446091
|VIRIN:
|251201-A-HR659-6338
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Delivering on SECARMY Innovation Priorities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT PS Bailey Whilden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.